Musicoin (MUSIC) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Musicoin (CURRENCY:MUSIC) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Musicoin has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $56,698.00 worth of Musicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Musicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Musicoin has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00737395 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00147027 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032788 BTC.

Musicoin Coin Profile

Musicoin’s genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Musicoin’s total supply is 698,045,864 coins. The Reddit community for Musicoin is /r/musicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Musicoin is www.musicoin.org. Musicoin’s official Twitter account is @musicoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Musicoin Coin Trading

Musicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Musicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Musicoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Musicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

