Mutual Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (CRYPTO:MUT)

Mutual Coin (CURRENCY:MUT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Mutual Coin has a total market capitalization of $584,822.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Mutual Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mutual Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mutual Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00576520 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003517 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Mutual Coin Coin Profile

MUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Mutual Coin’s total supply is 2,260,928,514 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,851,934 coins. The official website for Mutual Coin is www.mutualcoin.info. Mutual Coin’s official Twitter account is @mutual_coin.

Buying and Selling Mutual Coin

Mutual Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Mutual Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mutual Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mutual Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

