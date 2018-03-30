Myriad Reaches Market Cap of $7.43 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Myriad has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $54,939.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,563,429,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

