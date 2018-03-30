MyWish Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,402.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $7,402.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,825,062 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov.

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

