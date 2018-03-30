Nabors Industries (NBR) Position Trimmed by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,338,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,983 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Nabors Industries worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,586,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 459,518 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 116,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NBR opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $708.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -12.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

