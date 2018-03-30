Nabors Industries (NBR) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,208 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,161.44, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.68. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.35 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.63%.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

