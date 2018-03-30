Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Nam Tai Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Nam Tai Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NTP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. 33,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,136. The company has a market cap of $453.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.27. Nam Tai Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Nam Tai Electronics (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Nam Tai Electronics had a net margin of 480.71% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nam Tai Electronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Nam Tai Electronics worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Electronics Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc operates as a property development and management company in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

