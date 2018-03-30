Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Nam Tai Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Nam Tai Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nam Tai Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 33,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,136. Nam Tai Electronics has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $453.77, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Nam Tai Electronics (NYSE:NTP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Electronics had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 480.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nam Tai Electronics stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Nam Tai Electronics worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NTP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/nam-tai-electronics-inc-ntp-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated.html.

Nam Tai Electronics Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc operates as a property development and management company in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.