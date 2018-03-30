National Bank Financial Comments on Secure Energy Services Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of C$679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$571.13 million.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.34. 238,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,113. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.96 and a 52-week high of C$10.50.

In related news, Director George Wadsworth sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.93, for a total transaction of C$27,651.91. Also, insider Daniel Steinke sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.93, for a total value of C$40,292.33. Insiders sold 19,878 shares of company stock valued at $163,035 over the last ninety days.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/national-bank-financial-comments-on-secure-energy-services-incs-fy2019-earnings-ses-updated.html.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secure Energy Services (SES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.