National Bank Financial Cuts Gear Energy (GXE) Price Target to C$1.00

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, GMP Securities dropped their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE GXE remained flat at $C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,843. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of C$30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.30 million.

In other news, Director John O’connell sold 140,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$109,590.00.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its core heavy oil producing areas are located in East Central Alberta and West Central Saskatchewan; and light oil producing areas are located Central Alberta.

