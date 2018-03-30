National Grid (NGG) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about National Grid (NYSE:NGG) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Grid earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1990014622321 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. BNP Paribas raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

National Grid stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The stock had a trading volume of 577,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,603. National Grid has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,124.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

