National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Raises Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.1%.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 283,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,180. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.36 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.47 per share, for a total transaction of $130,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,580 shares in the company, valued at $692,672.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Spaid bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $63,066.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,812 shares of company stock worth $183,910. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens set a $79.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on National Health Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

