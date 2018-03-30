National Research Co. (NRCIA) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:NRCIA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The firm has a market cap of $712.02, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.75. National Research has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%. sell-side analysts predict that National Research will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

NRCIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust bought 5,494,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $106,097,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 1,602,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $62,541,632.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,261,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,352,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,867,004 shares of company stock worth $164,240,348. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/national-research-co-nrcia-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated.html.

About National Research

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.