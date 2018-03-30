National Research Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NRCIA)

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

National Research stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,318. National Research has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). National Research had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that National Research will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hays sold 1,602,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $62,541,632.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,261,410 shares in the company, valued at $205,352,832.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $75,636.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,665.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,867,004 shares of company stock worth $164,240,348. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

