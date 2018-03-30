National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Research earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 43.6139482134182 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRCIA. BidaskClub upgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRCIA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,318. National Research has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.02, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.75.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). National Research had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. analysts anticipate that National Research will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust bought 5,494,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.31 per share, with a total value of $106,097,636.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $75,636.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,665.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,867,004 shares of company stock valued at $164,240,348. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company operates through six segments: Experience, The Governance Institute, Market Insights, Transparency, National Research Corporation Canada and Connect.

