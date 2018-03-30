National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Receives $35.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $37.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.31. 220,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,046. National Vision has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other National Vision news, SVP John Vaught sold 14,887 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $471,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 7,166 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $227,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,870,180 shares of company stock valued at $376,047,302.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $2,920,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $4,873,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an optical retail company. The Company is focused on offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. The Company’s segments include owned & host segment and legacy segment. The owned & host segment includes two owned brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores.

