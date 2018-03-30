Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 7.55% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $68,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,563.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $66,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,154 shares in the company, valued at $709,899.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,454 shares of company stock worth $785,830 over the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $23.85. 28,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,570. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $301.53, a P/E ratio of 194.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 0.62%. research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natural Gas Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/natural-gas-services-group-inc-ngs-shares-bought-by-franklin-resources-inc-updated.html.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

