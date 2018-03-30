Insider Selling: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CEO Sells 5,350 Shares of Stock

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $69,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 328,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Nautilus had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.75 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) CEO Sells 5,350 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/nautilus-inc-nls-ceo-bruce-m-cazenave-sells-5350-shares-updated.html.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.