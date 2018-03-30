Navient Corp (NAVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,819,523 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 12,823,277 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Navient news, SVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 17,423 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $250,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 167,203 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $203,134,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Navient stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.13, a current ratio of 22.35 and a quick ratio of 22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3,358.20, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.29.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Navient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Navient Corp (NAVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/navient-corp-navi-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.