Navistar International Corp (NAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NAV shares. Piper Jaffray set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,982,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAV stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $3,204.52, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.67.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. Navistar International had a net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Navistar International Corp (NAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/navistar-international-corp-nav-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.