NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Holdings Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of NCR worth $32,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NCR by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,281,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,248 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NCR by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,045,000 after acquiring an additional 256,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NCR by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,766,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,806,000 after acquiring an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in NCR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,263,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,900,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,589,000 after acquiring an additional 798,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $31.52 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,657.38, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 80.11% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $72,366.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $254,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Langenbahn sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $153,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/ncr-co-ncr-stake-lowered-by-geode-capital-management-llc-updated.html.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation is a provider of Omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact and transact with their customers. The Company operates through three segments: Software, Services and Hardware. It sells a portfolio of hardware, software and services that combine to provide businesses with solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.