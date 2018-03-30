Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $5.64 on Major Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $200.24 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas token can now be bought for approximately $5.64 or 0.00080112 BTC on popular exchanges including Lbank, ForkDelta, Huobi and Allcoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00739872 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014241 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00151430 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas’ genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,500,000 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Allcoin, BCEX, Lbank, ForkDelta, IDEX and Huobi. It is not presently possible to buy Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.