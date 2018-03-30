Neogen (NEOG) CFO Sells $330,650.00 in Stock

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,374.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Neogen has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3,379.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $46.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

