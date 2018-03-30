Insider Buying: Neonode Inc (NEON) Director Buys 421,396 Shares of Stock

Neonode Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) Director Ulf Rosberg bought 421,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $181,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NEON traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 135,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,926. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Neonode Inc has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.44, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a negative return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. research analysts predict that Neonode Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neonode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Neonode in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

