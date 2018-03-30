NeoPhotonics (NPTN) Shares Up 14%

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) shares were up 14% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 2,347,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 926,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/neophotonics-nptn-shares-up-14.html.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.