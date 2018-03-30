NeosCoin Hits Market Cap of $7.40 Million (NEOS)

NeosCoin (CURRENCY:NEOS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. NeosCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and $187,923.00 worth of NeosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeosCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00028679 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade and Poloniex. During the last week, NeosCoin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $696.16 or 0.10108600 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022508 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034182 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00742852 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00153624 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.02015300 BTC.

NeosCoin Profile

NeosCoin (NEOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2014. NeosCoin’s total supply is 3,746,447 coins. NeosCoin’s official Twitter account is @NeosCoin. NeosCoin’s official website is www.neoscoin.com. The Reddit community for NeosCoin is /r/NeosCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “NeosCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency featuring a network of masternodes that provide instant a private transactions. Neos v3.0 will provide a decentralized and immutable hosting service and social network, where participants are rewarded for their activity. Creating, sharing and liking (and more) content is automatically rewarded with a portion of the block reward (based on a point system). Neos v3.0 will offer access to the cryptocurrency without the need for exchanges or faucets. Within the network, there are also premium services that create a use case for the coin. Most of the coins spent on the premium services are bunt while a smaller part is sent to a development fund, making NeosCoin a deflationary currency. “

NeosCoin Coin Trading

NeosCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy NeosCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeosCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NeosCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

