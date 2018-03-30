Goldman Sachs Reiterates “CHF 95” Price Target for Nestle (VTX:NESN)

Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 price target on Nestle (VTX:NESN) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NESN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Nestle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Nestle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Nestle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS set a CHF 88 price objective on shares of Nestle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Nestle and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 87.41.

VTX NESN opened at CHF 76.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 37.50. Nestle has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestle

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

