Netlist (NLST) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $0.21

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1860500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netlist from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. equities analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netlist stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.99% of Netlist worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

