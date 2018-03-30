New Flyer Industries (NFI) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on New Flyer Industries from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on New Flyer Industries from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on New Flyer Industries from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of New Flyer Industries in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.40.

NFI stock traded up C$0.52 on Friday, reaching C$58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,487. New Flyer Industries has a 12-month low of C$47.32 and a 12-month high of C$61.25.

New Flyer Industries (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.67. The firm had revenue of C$831.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$814.00 million.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray sold 1,600 shares of New Flyer Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.53, for a total value of C$93,648.00.

About New Flyer Industries

New Flyer Industries Inc manufactures and sells transit buses and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Coach Manufacturing Operations, and Aftermarket Operations. The company also distributes parts with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution, and service centers.

