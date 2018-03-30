New Residential Investment Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

New Residential Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. New Residential Investment has a payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Residential Investment to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. 3,409,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,875. The firm has a market cap of $5,596.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.15 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.76 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

