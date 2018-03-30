New York & Company, Inc. (NWY) Announces Earnings Results

New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. New York & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

New York & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.38. 185,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.63. New York & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New York & Company, Inc. stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of New York & Company, Inc. worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of New York & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About New York & Company, Inc.

New York & Company, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states.

