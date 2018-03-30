Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,383 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 341,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,233,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. SunTrust Banks downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vetr upgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,222.19, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

WARNING: “Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/newell-brands-inc-nwl-shares-sold-by-glenmede-trust-co-na.html.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.