Newfield Bancorp I (NFBP) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Newfield Bancorp I (OTCMKTS:NFBP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFBP traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Newfield Bancorp I has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/newfield-bancorp-i-nfbp-to-issue-dividend-of-0-13-on-april-16th-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Bancorp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Bancorp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.