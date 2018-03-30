NEWTEK Business Services Corp to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for NEWTEK Business Services in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NEWTEK Business Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $19.00 price target on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 149,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.66, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 107.74%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 61.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 25,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 898.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 190,266 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 155,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

