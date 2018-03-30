Analyzing Nexvet Biopharma (NVET) and Kite Pharma (KITE)

Nexvet Biopharma (NASDAQ: NVET) and Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) are both healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexvet Biopharma and Kite Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexvet Biopharma N/A N/A N/A ($1.75) -3.84 Kite Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($6.90) -26.09

Kite Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexvet Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nexvet Biopharma and Kite Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexvet Biopharma N/A -102.72% -89.82% Kite Pharma -1,092.54% -59.15% -48.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexvet Biopharma and Kite Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexvet Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kite Pharma 0 7 6 0 2.46

Nexvet Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.72, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Kite Pharma has a consensus price target of $94.25, suggesting a potential downside of 47.64%. Given Nexvet Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexvet Biopharma is more favorable than Kite Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Nexvet Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Kite Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Nexvet Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Kite Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Nexvet Biopharma

Nexvet Biopharma public limited company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing species-specific biologics. The Company’s platform technology, which it refers to as PETization, is an algorithmic approach that enables the Company to create monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) a type of biologic, that are designed to be recognized as self or native by an animal’s immune system, a property referred to as 100% species-specificity. PETization is designed to build upon the safety and efficacy data from clinically tested human therapies to create new therapies for companion animals. Biologics generally include mAbs, which are targeted antibodies derived from identical (clonal) cells. The Company’s advanced product candidates are in pivotal-phase development: ranevetmab (or NV-01) and frunevetmab (or NV-02).

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient. Its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, is a CAR-based therapy that targets the CD19 antigen, a protein expressed on the cell surface of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias. The Company is conducting a registrational Phase II clinical trial (ZUMA-1) of KTE-C19 in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), primary mediastinal B cell lymphoma (PMBCL), or transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL).

