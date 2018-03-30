B. Riley Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Nike (NYSE:NKE)

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a report released on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cowen set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Nike stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.44. 10,748,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,734. Nike has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $106,466.89, a PE ratio of 62.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,466,859. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

