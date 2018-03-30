Nimiq Exchange Token Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:NET)

Nimiq Exchange Token (CURRENCY:NET) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Nimiq Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00028978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Nimiq Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $128,069.00 worth of Nimiq Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nimiq Exchange Token has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq Exchange Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01730610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004603 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015097 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001314 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00024393 BTC.

About Nimiq Exchange Token

Nimiq Exchange Token (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. Nimiq Exchange Token’s total supply is 10,500,000 tokens. The official website for Nimiq Exchange Token is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq Exchange Token is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Nimiq Exchange Token Token Trading

Nimiq Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase Nimiq Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq Exchange Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Nimiq Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nimiq Exchange Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.