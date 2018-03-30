NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,162,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of NiSource worth $29,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 401,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,675 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 285,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,492. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,003.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 200.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

