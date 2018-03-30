Nitro Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Nitro has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Nitro has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,718.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nitro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00001227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00736417 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00146987 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is not possible to buy Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

