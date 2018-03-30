Altai Resources Inc (ATI) Director Niyazi Kacira Sells 30,000 Shares

Altai Resources Inc (CVE:ATI) Director Niyazi Kacira sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Niyazi Kacira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Niyazi Kacira sold 1,000 shares of Altai Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

Shares of CVE:ATI traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,422. Altai Resources Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.47.

Altai Resources Company Profile

Altai Resources Inc (Altai) is a junior natural resource exploration and development company. The Company has approximately three natural resource properties in Canada, over two of the properties, both in Quebec, are still in exploration-stage. The Company’s properties include Malartic gold property, Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property and Cessford oil property.

