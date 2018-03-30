NoLimitCoin (NLC2) 24 Hour Volume Tops $113,461.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $14.32 million and $113,461.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00126254 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021433 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000550 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000997 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001173 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 205,603,330 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

