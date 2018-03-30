Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $508.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Nomad Foods updated its FY18 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.74. 1,185,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,793. The stock has a market cap of $2,745.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $17.32.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 58,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,498,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 216,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/nomad-foods-nomd-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-04-eps-updated.html.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company's frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.