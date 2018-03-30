Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Norbord (OSB) to Hold

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on shares of Norbord and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of NYSE:OSB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,028. The company has a market cap of $3,040.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.19. Norbord has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Norbord had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norbord by 5,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Norbord by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 166,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

