Nord/LB Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) a €92.00 Price Target

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been given a €92.00 ($113.58) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DRW3. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €80.70 ($99.63) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.50 ($72.22) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.11 ($97.67).

ETR DRW3 opened at €77.20 ($95.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €69.80 ($86.17) and a 1-year high of €107.00 ($132.10).

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care.

