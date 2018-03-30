Nordex (ETR:NDX1) has been given a €7.50 ($9.26) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDX1. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.49) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC set a €6.90 ($8.52) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €5.50 ($6.79) price objective on Nordex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.01 ($9.89).

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of Nordex stock opened at €7.07 ($8.73) on Wednesday. Nordex has a one year low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a one year high of €14.35 ($17.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $848.21 and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/nordex-ndx1-given-a-7-50-price-target-by-independent-research-analysts.html.

About Nordex

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.