Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “METALS FABRICATING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Norsk Hydro ASA to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Norsk Hydro ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Norsk Hydro ASA pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 21.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Norsk Hydro ASA $13.93 billion $1.08 billion 12.40 Norsk Hydro ASA Competitors $4.25 billion $225.62 million 12.19

Norsk Hydro ASA has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Norsk Hydro ASA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norsk Hydro ASA’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Norsk Hydro ASA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norsk Hydro ASA 7.97% 9.50% 6.26% Norsk Hydro ASA Competitors -96.19% 7.51% 2.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “METALS FABRICATING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Norsk Hydro ASA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norsk Hydro ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20 Norsk Hydro ASA Competitors 171 690 769 25 2.39

As a group, “METALS FABRICATING” companies have a potential upside of 13.90%. Given Norsk Hydro ASA’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Norsk Hydro ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA rivals beat Norsk Hydro ASA on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA (Hydro) is an integrated aluminum company with operations in various activities along the aluminum industry’s value chain. The Company operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, which includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina; Primary Metal, which includes primary aluminum production and casting activities; Metal Markets, which include sales activities relating to products from the its primary metal plants and operational responsibility for Hydro’s stand-alone remelters, as well as physical and financial metal trading activities; Rolled Products, which include Hydro’s rolling mills; Energy, which includes energy sourcing for Hydro’s aluminum operations around the world, and Other and eliminations, which consists of its captive insurance company Industriforsikring, its industry parks, internal service providers, operation of Sapa and other activities.

