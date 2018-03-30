Insider Selling: North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 8,810 Shares of Stock

North American Energy Partners Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total value of C$59,908.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 21st, Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,738 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.11, for a total value of C$40,797.18.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$23,750.00.

Shares of NOA stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.77. 38,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,015. The company has a market cap of $174.60, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 0.15. North American Energy Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.48.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.70 million. North American Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 5th.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About North American Energy Partners

North American Energy Partners Inc provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors within Western Canada. The Company’s operating divisions include Heavy Construction and Mining; Industrial, and Tailings & Environmental Construction.

