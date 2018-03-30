Northcoast Research Upgrades ScanSource (SCSC) to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.55 on Monday. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $912.90, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 94.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ScanSource by 34.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in ScanSource by 25.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ScanSource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ScanSource by 26.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/northcoast-research-upgrades-scansource-scsc-to-buy.html.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc is a provider of technology products and solutions. The Company and its subsidiaries provide solutions for technology manufacturers and sell to resellers in technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and Barcode, Networking and Security, Communications and Emerging Technologies. It operates through two segments: Worldwide Barcode & Security and Worldwide Communications & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.