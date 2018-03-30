Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Imperial Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $141.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Northern Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 48,810 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 167,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/northern-oil-gas-nog-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The Company holds working interests in over 2,630 gross (204.3 net) producing wells, including over 2,630 wells targeting the Bakken and Three Forks formations and over two wells targeting other formations.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.