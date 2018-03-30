Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.77, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 17.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). Northfield Bank’s principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans and multifamily real estate loans, purchasing investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as depositing funds in other financial institutions.

